Becky Norman
Becky Norman
Editor HRZone
Share this content
Two women at Pride
Ridofranz/iStock
Brought to you by HRZone.com
Tags:

Pride 2021: HR's role in supporting LGBTQ+ employees at work

by

To help HR create more inclusive organisations, HRZone will be offering guidance and insights on various issues affecting LGBTQ+ employees in support of Pride 2021. Below, we outline our activity throughout June and beyond.

1st Jun 2021
Becky Norman
Becky Norman
Editor HRZone
Share this content

Discrimination against LGBT+ people remains a significant issue within the workplace. In Stonewall’s LGBT in Britain Work Report in 2018, 35% of LGBT employees said they had hidden the fact they are LGBT at work for fear of discrimination. Furthermore, 10% of black, Asian and minority ethnic LGBT employees had been physically attacked by customers or colleagues in 2018, and 12% had been physically attacked by customers or colleagues because of being trans.

While physical and mental abuse, stigma and discrimination still persist in the workplace for LGBTQ+ people, HR professionaals have a responsibility to create safe and inclusive places that enable this community to feel valued, respected and able to thrive professionally. 

We have not achieved equality until every LGBT person, of every colour and background, is able to enjoy equality within our community and outside of it."

(Quote from Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, Executive Director of UK Black Pride, and Ruth Hunt, Chief Executive of Stonewall

HRZone supports Pride

In support of Pride and the fight to achieve equality for the LGBTQ+ community, HRZone  will be featuring insights throughout the month of June to help raise awareness and share experiences of the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ people within the workplace. 

Stay tuned for further themes covered throughout the month, including LGBTQ+ adoption and parenting, HIV awareness, and fear of coming out at work.

Online talks

We’ll also be running an online talk on 17th June at 11am (BST) with trans ambassador at Cool2BTrans, Katie Neeves, on her personal experience of transitioning, including practical tips of how to become a trans ally.

In addition, on 29th June at 12pm (BST), we’ll be hosting a lunchtime session on HIV awareness with Aled Osborne, Fundraising & Communications Manager at the Brigstowe Project, a charity supporting those living with HIV.

Additional activity

HRZone’s coverage across Pride month is part of wider efforts from B2B publishing company Sift to champion diversity and inclusion across both the organisation and its publishing titles (including HRZone). We’re a partner of Bristol Pride 2021 and will be joining the parade on 10th July and will also be fundraising for LGBTQ mental health service MindOut.org.uk.

It’s important to highlight that our efforts throughout June are only just the beginning. Ensuring meaningful, sustainable change requires action beyond Pride month, and we will be committed to regularly bringing you insights and guidance not only on LGBTQ+ inclusion, but inclusion for all minority groups facing discrimination and inequality today. 

Diversity and inclusion
 
Tags:
Leave a comment

Related content

Change

Become an inclusive leader

by
Business meeting
Acquisition

Attracting talent: the built environment sector

by
A diverse group of business people
Development

The truth on differential payoffs and penalties

by
Man pushing rock up hill
Development

4 common bias-related issues in people decisions

by
Work meeting
Becky Norman
Becky Norman
Editor HRZone

Becky is Editor of HRZone and Trainingzone, global online communities of people working in the HR and L&D industries. Becky works closely with leading HR and L&D practitioners and decision makers to ensure the publications offer a rich source of real-world insight and fresh advice to their audience.

HR and L&D professionals...

Read more from Becky Norman

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.