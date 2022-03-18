How organisational paralysis is hindering psychological safety

An organisation learns to avoid pain just like an individual.

If there are claims of bullying, then some people can become afraid of asking others to do things. If a legal battle with an employee is tricky, then managers can stop managing performance. If humiliatingly bad mistakes are made, then employees stop experimenting.

‘Playing it safe’ in corporate life can sometimes be a pretty good idea for an individual. It will rarely get you into trouble, you will not normally be fired for it, and your working experience can be rather enjoyable this way if you can handle the frustrations.

However, it can be extremely bad for the business. In spite of this, many cultures, consciously or unconsciously, encourage and promote this as a successful approach; even though, if you are not careful, it can work against your real long-term goals. So, how can you tell if this is what is really happening in your culture and, if it is, what can you do about it?

Firstly, we need to be able to identify some of the obvious signs of an overly cautious culture. For example, here are some of the red flags:

Under performance is tolerated

Small decisions are made by senior people

The culture is described as 'nice'

Reorganisations are rare and supremely painful

Feedback is not flowing

If you have not received feedback recently from your seniors or colleagues, then assume it is not flowing. Regular, timely observations about what is working and not working is highly constructive. An absence of feedback means employees are in the dark about their blind spots and are not necessarily growing.

Psychological safety

Psychological safety is good for business. When employees feel comfortable asking for help and challenging the status quo, organisations are more likely to innovate quickly, unlock the benefits of diversity, and adapt well to change – all capabilities that have only grown in importance during the crisis. Yet, instilling a climate of psychological safety is a challenge for many business leaders.

How can you shift a culture from organisational paralysis to a creative place of psychological safety?

From recent studies it seems that a positive team climate is the most important driver of psychological safety. Leaders who demonstrate supportive, consultative behaviours and then begin to challenge their teams are those who create this type of culture. So, how can you take actions in this direction?

Here are six tips to shifting what can often become a rather stale and stagnant situation:

Encourage leaders to look at leadership styles and support with coaching and/or training. Aim for consultative and supportive rather than authoritative styles. Take visible action to communicate new intentions at the highest level. Take symbolic action, e.g. creating a new cross-functional workforce, setting up ‘listening lunches’, etc. Encourage managers to start to use the language of safety: “I don't know”, “I'm sorry”, “I need help”, and “I made a mistake”. Find a few champions to role model this language. Focus on the value of asking good questions rather than on telling or informing: “What can I do to support you?”, "What are you up against?", "How can I help you?", and "What are your concerns?". Listen for fear and insecurity and make space to listen and support through tricky times. Ensure there is access to help where it is needed. Fully, and constructively, address the truth. For instance, 360 feedback can facilitate a full feedback review across a layer of the organisation, but be sure that it is designed and implemented with support and growth as the primary objective.

There is much a manager can do to reassure and support their employees but, all too often, there is little time for this. The key point to drive home, however, is that employee fear is in the hands of the manager, and this fear is not good for business.

So, in these challenging times, when can you afford not to do something to address this?