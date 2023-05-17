Businesses are moving from opacity to transparency to increase trust

The swift dissemination of both positive and negative, truthful and untruthful information on social media and through instant communications are collectively contributing to the growing trend amongst businesses of prioritising transparency over opacity to build trust.

Leaders have also felt compelled to increase their communication amid fast-paced and unpredictable conditions during the pandemic and because of increased considerations of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).

Transparency is more important than ever before

According to Edelman's 2021 trust-barometer, CEOs’ credibility was at all-time lows in several countries, including Japan (18 per cent) and France (22 per cent), when leaders were, and are, facing acute global business challenges, impacting engagement, loyalty and retention.

Research by Sprout Social found that 86% of respondents believe transparency in business is “more important than ever before”.

Workplace transparency

One survey found that workplace transparency is the number one factor in employee satisfaction, and a 2020 study by The Conference Board revealed that companies with high levels of transparency and accountability were more likely to outperform competitors in terms of financial performance.

Whilst not all information in business can be readily available to anyone who may desire it, the most obvious example of which is as part of compliance during mergers and acquisitions, many business leaders are increasingly choosing to share information to build or in some cases rebuild trust.

Keeping the door open

The old-school mindset that information should be provided on a need-to-know basis is increasingly being replaced with a mantra of ‘let’s be transparent unless we really can’t’.

This means the door is open unless there is a good reason for it to be closed, not vice versa.

Many businesses are opting for a new transparent business model.

B-Corps are very likely to be more open as they prioritise their social and environmental performance and their guiding principles are of continued improvement and balancing the interests of shareholders with the interests of their workers, customers, community and the environment.

The benefits of transparency over opacity

If we are fearful about what is going on behind closed doors then work efficiency will be impacted.

If we are worrying about job security and whether we are going to be able to pay our bills then , creativity and retention are likely to unravel.

Fear of the unknown often has a greater detrimental impact on employees than bad news.

Transparency key to building trust

Surveys have repeatedly shown that employees would prefer to work for a company that values open communication and transparency, even if it means sharing bad news.

In the Sprout Social survey, 86% of respondents said they would be more likely to give a business with a good history of transparency a second chance, and 89% said if a business was completely transparent about a mistake, they could still regain their trust.

Clarity not secrecy

Secretiveness fast-tracks workers to be more wary and suspicious, and encourages them to make assumptions, jump to conclusions, ruminate or hypothesise.

Conversely, if leaders are clear on the company’s purpose, and employees are part of what is going on, morale and communication will likely be stronger.

The benefits of better transparency

Information is power so there is always the possibility of abuse but there are countless benefits to better transparency including fairer pay and reduced miscommunication.

When there is a withholding of information, assumptions will be made but with transparency comes fewer barriers, better inclusion, improved reputation, more accountability amongst leaders and improved loyalty and credibility.

Opacity creates silos

Enhanced psychological safety is another benefit, with employees feeling an increased sense of security whilst organisations that prefer opaqueness create silos which lead to reduced efficiency and poor communication.

Through being open and honest, and sharing information at all levels, transparency can help foster a culture of accountability and responsibility and trust.

It can then pay off at an organisational level by reducing interpersonal conflicts and is a critical factor in creating an inclusive work culture.

Ten strategies to genuinely foster transparency and trust in the workplace:

Make the figures and statistics publicly available. Share information openly to improve organisational alignment, communication, inclusion and problem solving. Clarify company purpose, goals and strategies to share the big picture. Be vulnerable. Leaders in high-trust workplaces who ask for help from colleagues rather than obfuscating will build credibility and encourage collaboration and cooperation. Move outside your comfort zone. Ask yourself what do you know that other people don’t know, and is there a good reason for that? Share your information and knowledge and keep your team and colleagues informed. Look at power dynamics. Don’t allow abuse of power to affect your business's purpose and objectives through cover-ups or secrets. Ensure psychological safety. Through deep listening and open communication a safe culture can be created, enabling people to feel free to express ideas and be innovative together rather than creating opportunities for misunderstandings or conflict. Establish avenues for open communication. Whenever possible, invite employees to guide or have a meaningful say in the direction of the company. Be accessible and open the doors. Leaders need to walk about and be genuinely interested in all levels of the business and welcome ideas and respectful opinions. Developing healthy habits of regular feedback and an authentic and approachable leadership team encourages trust, reliability and transparency. Take responsibility. Being more open encourages accountability and responsibility. Trust and integrity are built on honesty even if it means admitting mistakes and being accountable. Work as a team collaboratively. Encourage colleagues to collaborate and communicate to develop and improve productivity and engagement in organisations.Trust allows for more effective collaboration and communication between teams, partners, and clients who can more freely exchange and develop ideas. Set the precedence through your own positive leadership, behaviour and actions. If leaders model good behaviour and live by the purpose and aims of the organisation they will improve levels of trust.

