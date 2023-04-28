11 ways to develop and empower good managers

A meta-analysis of all available field experiments on leaders empowering team members, including 105 studies of 30,000 employees from 30 countries, uncovered intriguing findings. Empowering leaders is highly effective in influencing employee creativity and behaviour like helping coworkers, and these leaders are also more likely to be trusted compared to those who do not empower their employees.

According to McKinsey & Company, however, the type and scope of decisions and the leadership style are two factors that affect how effective empowerment will be. The level of involvement is important and will vary for different managers. Equally, leaving employees with too much autonomy and without the benefit of coaching can lead to costly mistakes or isolation instead of further advancement.

A trifecta of empowerment

Many employees tell us at the heart of empowerment is good communication, respect and freedom. Benefits of empowering managers (and their teams) include growth in confidence, increased engagement and job satisfaction, having a deeper understanding of their team’s needs and developing a sense of accountability but they need the authority, resources, and support in order to do this.

The gains to the organisation are equally impressive, from increased , loyalty, retention, customer satisfaction, turnover and business performance.

What is clear is that leaders can create the conditions for managers and their teams to thrive

and flourish, but what is really needed are the tools to make good decisions and the right level of guidance and involvement from leaders in every unique, person-centric situation.

So what are the best ways to empower our managers?

1. Delegate

Delegate authority to managers to make decisions and take ownership of their responsibilities within their areas of expertise whilst providing them with the resources they need to achieve their goals.

2. Nurture a continuous improvement culture

Managers should be encouraged to learn and develop their skills through coaching, leadership development programs, mentoring, training and providing resources.

3. Build trust

Offer support and guidance to managers when needed. Don’t micromanage and don’t let them either. Check in with appropriate frequency primarily with a listening ear, and make sure they know the door is always open if issues arise.

4. Allow flexibility

Many managers and employees have voted with their feet and reviewed their priorities and lives post-pandemic. They want to be more empowered to have better work/life conditions through flexibility. Giving this flexibility equates to ‘I trust you’.

5. Balance business strategy and people-centricity

When HR successfully bridges financials with its people, managers will find the flow of the organisation much smoother to fulfill their own, their team’s and the business’s objectives.

6. Elevate purpose and values

By displaying authenticity and congruence with the company’s values and showing real alignment with the purpose, this will ensure that managers get behind the organisation's overall objectives. In this way, they can reflect on the big picture before they execute their plans.

7. Encourage collaboration and communication

Encourage managers to collaborate with each other and with other departments to share best practices and develop innovative solutions. Try reverse mentoring as a win-win for cross-sectional learning and sharing of ideas and experiences.

8. Provide clear expectations

Communicate clear expectations for the role and responsibilities of the manager, as well as the goals and objectives for the team to ensure that everyone is on the same page.

9. Encourage regular feedback

Provide regular feedback on performance and encourage open communication between managers and employees. This helps managers identify areas for improvement and motivates them to continue developing their skills.

10. Give space for creativity

Empowered managers find creative solutions and become more effective problem-solvers, but they need the space to do it.

11. Prioritise managerial wellbeing

Look at personal risks such as burnout, conflicting demands, excessive workloads, bullying, conflict and harassment. Leaders need to be wellbeing champions, so the workplace becomes a central hub for positive mental health and wellbeing. The three biggest barriers to managerial wellbeing are usually budget (curtailing training), managers being too time-poor and the view that internal training will suffice.

Empowering managers to shine is not something that can be done in one go - it requires continuous effort throughout the organisation to become truly embedded and successful.

