Seven steps to a successful mentoring programme

The CIPD describes mentoring in the workplace as: “a relationship in which a more experienced colleague shares their greater knowledge to support the development of an inexperienced member of staff”. This sounds like a simple process that would involve asking those with more experience to support those who have yet to develop the skills, knowledge and behaviours that are required for performance and progression. Indeed, informal mentoring can happen very successfully and has been taking place for thousands of years.

If organisations are looking to implement a more formal and structured mentoring programme, this article will share some top tips to ensure that all parties find mentoring fulfilling and useful.

1. Define your purpose

Identify what the organisation is setting out to achieve through mentoring. In some cases, mentoring will have a very specific purpose that is unique to the organisation, for example to support individuals to achieve a qualification or to embed a specific initiative. In other instances mentoring has a much wider purpose relating to career development and succession planning.

Measuring progress and success will be much easier if aims, objectives and measures are identified at the start of the process.

As a minimum, the recommendation would be to:

Set out the purpose of mentoring and link it through to organisational objectives. Define where mentoring fits in with other learning and development activities and how it supports the achievement of strategic plans. Describe what mentoring will look like within the organisation including roles and responsibilities of the mentor, mentee and organisation. Communicate these points across the organisation so that employees have an understanding of where mentoring fits in with overall learning and development strategies.

2. Flesh out the roles

Create a role profile for the mentors and use this as part of an application process. There are many reasons why individuals will volunteer to be a mentor and there are significant benefits in taking on the role.

Sometimes individuals will put themselves forward because they see mentoring as an opportunity to shape individuals in their own image. In order to maximise the benefits of mentoring for both the mentee and the organisation, it is suggested that the role of mentor should be to support their mentee to achieve their full potential and not create a ‘mini-me’.

With this in mind, creating a role profile for mentors which is used as the basis for an internal selection process will weed out those who are looking to be a mentor for their own ends rather than for the good of the mentee/organisation.

3. Provide mentoring skills training

The core skills of mentoring include:

Listening

Asking questions that support objective setting and learning

Providing advice in a non-directive fashion

Giving and receiving feedback

Supporting decision making and action planning

Once mentors have been selected, providing training for them will ensure that they have the core competencies required for the role. During training, some individuals may realise that mentoring is not for them and this can prevent future difficulties from arising.

4. Set up a matching process

Not all mentoring relationships will be successful. Creating a matching process will increase the likelihood that mentees will be paired with compatible mentors.

During the course of any mentoring relationship, learning will take place at many levels.

During the matching process there should be an opportunity for both mentors and mentees to:

Clarify their understanding of the process

Identify roles and responsibilities

Declare their hopes and concerns for the process

Discuss measures of success for the period of mentoring

Understand what to do if problems should arise during the course of the mentoring relationship

5. Set up a monitoring process

If mentoring is to achieve maximum benefits for all those involved there should be defined measures of success at individual and organisational level.

It is highly recommended that a neutral party (potentially the learning and development team or HR team within an organisation) be involved in supporting the process. Part of this support is to build in regular monitoring and review of individual mentoring relationships, individual impact and the wider organisational impact.

6. Celebrate success

Where mentees achieve their development goals, it is important to celebrate this. It is also important to acknowledge the role that the mentor has played in this success.

Examples of celebrations might be:

Inclusion of mentor-mentee stories in newsletters or on intranet posts

Financial or other rewards for both mentor and mentee when development goals are achieved

Ensuring that successes are logged within formal performance review processes

Giving mentees opportunities to use their newly developed skills and knowledge by inviting them to contribute to projects or other initiatives

Giving mentors the opportunity to benefit from mentoring themselves by setting up peer mentoring within the organisational mentor population

7. Learn from the experience

During the course of any mentoring relationship, learning will take place at many levels. There will be numerous opportunities for organisational learning which should be captured and disseminated wherever possible.

When setting up an internal mentoring scheme it will be advantageous to consider how ‘lessons learned’ will be captured and shared. Lessons learned can be captured in a variety of ways including:

Via an internal file sharing system

Creation of a wiki or blog which is accessible across the organisation

Via project management software

Having agenda items for standing meetings which specifically relate to lessons learned during the mentoring process

These seven tips provide an overarching framework that could be used to set up an internal mentoring programme. For more information two recently published books provide detail on both coaching and mentoring:

Coaching and Mentoring - Practical Techniques for Developing Learning and Performance by Eric Parsloe, Melville Leedham (Kogan Page)

Coaching and Mentoring - A Journey Through the Models, Theories, Frameworks and Narratives of David Clutterbuck by David Clutterbuck (Routledge)

