Parental coaching: How to support expectant parents at work

A brand new bundle of joy is certainly cause for celebration. But pregnancy, and becoming a parent, can be a fraught journey to navigate for women in the workplace.

Parenthood continues to exert a profound influence on women's professional trajectories, perpetuating gender inequalities within the workplace.

Despite significant efforts to address regulatory and perceptual changes, the issue remains complex and far from resolved.

A glaring disparity

A recent comprehensive study conducted by YouGov, involving over 6,000 respondents, shed light on this issue. Astonishingly, close to 38% of mothers revealed that having children had a detrimental impact on their careers.

In stark contrast, only 14% of fathers expressed a similar sentiment, with a noteworthy one-third of fathers believing that parenthood actually benefited their professional growth.

This glaring disparity underscores the insufficient support extended to women who are navigating the challenges associated with this monumental life event.

And this is where parental coaching can make a massive impact.

What is parental coaching?

Parental coaching is a supportive process that provides expectant parents, including partners and adoptive parents, and particularly professional women, with guidance and resources to navigate the challenges they may face during pregnancy, family or maternity leave, and their return to work.

It offers a safe and non-judgmental space for individuals to express their feelings, explore different perspectives, address self-limiting beliefs and thrive in their new roles as both parents and career professionals.

Furthermore, parental coaching focuses on both practical and emotional aspects, helping parents successfully transition into parenthood while maintaining their career development.

Organisational benefits

Parental coaching brings about numerous benefits for both expectant parents and the organisation providing it.

By providing coaching support, organisations demonstrate their commitment to the and professional growth of their employees.

Including parental coaching as one of the benefits your organisation provides to employees illustrates a culture that really lives its values, rather than just paying lip service to them.

This proactive approach not only boosts employee morale but also helps retain valuable talent.

In particular, parental coaching helps you nurture your pipeline of high-performing women, who may otherwise choose to leave the workforce due to the challenges associated with balancing motherhood and career.

Advantages for expectant parents

Parental provides expectant parents with a dedicated space to discuss their concerns, fears and aspirations during this significant life transition.

The guidance and support received during parental coaching empowers parents to make informed decisions, plan for a successful transition to maternity and paternity leave, and develop effective strategies for their return to work.

By recognising and addressing the unique needs of expectant parents, organisations foster an inclusive and supportive work environment that promotes work-life balance and enhances employee satisfaction.

A successful parental coaching programme

Providing assistance within a secure, private and empathetic setting, parental coaching aims to facilitate a smooth transition for the expectant parent.

Emphasising increased work flexibility and ensuring that partners receive adequate logistical assistance have been recognised as essential strategies to support new parents implemented by various organisations.

A parental coaching programme will always be created to take into account the unique experiences and requirements of the parent to be in question. However, it may incorporate some of the following:

Planning a successful transition to maternity leave

Understanding the organisation's family/maternity leave policy and legal rights. Parental coaching is not about legal policy, but the coach can point the expectant parent in the right direction of these entities if required

Exploring options for flexible work arrangements during pregnancy

Setting boundaries and managing workloads before going on leave

Effective communication practices

Maintaining open and transparent communication with managers and colleagues

Creating a clear handover plan for tasks and responsibilities

Staying connected with the organisation during family/maternity leave

Nurturing career development during family/maternity leave

Reflecting on short, medium and long-term career goals

Identifying professional development opportunities during leave

Exploring networking and mentorship possibilities within and outside the organisation

Preparing for a successful return to work

Developing a transition plan to ease back into the workplace

Rebuilding professional relationships and networks

Addressing potential challenges and setting realistic expectations

By embracing parental coaching, organisations can empower their employees and build a culture that values and supports working parents

A win-win situation

Parental coaching plays a vital role in supporting expectant parents during the transformative journey of pregnancy, family/maternity leave and return to work.

By offering a safe and confidential space, coaching enables individuals to navigate the practical and emotional aspects of this life event while maintaining a focus on their career development.

The benefits extend to the organisation, as parental coaching helps you retain valuable talent, contributes to gender equality in the workplace and fosters a supportive work environment.

This environment will have a positive impact on your employer brand and help you attract top talent.

It really is a win-win.

