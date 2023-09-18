Ten skills every employer is looking for

The skills currently experiencing significant demand are those precisely tailored to address emerging challenges and changes in our society.

These encompass technological strides, the integration of AI, remote work adaptations and the cultivation of a positive work culture.

1. A resolver of issues

Being able to solve problems critically, logically and creatively can increase , innovation, safety and efficiency at work, with numerous long-term benefits.

Listening and bringing one’s full self, one’s presence, to an interaction are of great import. Problem-solving skills are also extremely useful in conflict resolution.

With 20% of employers reporting that conflicts at work are a common occurrence, having this skill is beneficial to any team.

2. Deep conscious self-knowledge

This will be the most important skill for leaders.

Understanding your (and the organisation’s) strengths and weaknesses, needs, purpose and aspirations, means breaking through glass ceilings and limitations, successfully adapting your behaviour and mindset to overcome problems and building resilience.

Self-awareness also leads to improved relationships with others and better decision-making and communication.

3. Excellent analytical reasoning

This innate but also learned ability helps us evaluate, be logical, make good decisions, see issues before they arise, present evidence well, not rely on others opinions, question the status quo, be more independent, improve flexibility and express our ideas clearly. What’s not to like?

Understanding your (and the organisation’s) strengths and weaknesses, needs, purpose and aspirations, means breaking through glass ceilings and limitations, successfully adapting your behaviour and mindset to overcome problems and building resilience

4. Proficient in artificial intelligence (AI) and data analysis

There is no getting away from it. AI is booming and set to take over large swaths of business, so it goes without saying that those with expertise in the area will be snapped up.

Data analysis skills allow individuals to uncover insights, patterns and trends that can go on to inform decision-making, drive innovation and growth within organisations and improve performance.

And, of course, AI is already eliminating aspects of data analysis, so keeping up to date with this science and learning how to use it to maximum benefit will be highly valued.

5. Good interaction and collaboration

Being able to collaborate well in the workplace goes hand in hand with overcoming challenges, welcoming different perspectives and ideas, and producing innovative and creative solutions; all of which benefit organisations greatly.

With workplace dynamics changing at pace following the growth of remote and hybrid working, collaboration and good communication are increasingly important to stay competitive and for a healthy work culture.

Data analysis skills allow individuals to uncover insights, patterns and trends that can go on to inform decision-making, drive innovation and growth within organisations and improve performance

6. Solid cross-cultural acumen

Cultural intelligence (CQ) comprises a host of treasured skills, such as communication, collaboration and relationship building across cultures, which gives organisations a competitive edge in increasingly global business opportunities and international partnerships.

CQ encourages individuals to embrace other perspectives and tap into a broader range of insights, ideas, and solutions which in turn promotes creativity and .

Diverse teams with high levels of CQ are thought to make better decisions nearly 90% of the time.

7. High emotional quotient (EQ)

EQ demonstrates traits such as purpose and empathy, as well as compassion and care, for others but also importantly for the self.

If employees have these traits, their communication is likely to be good, as those individuals can empathise and listen to others, resolve conflicts and build relationships, work well with others, understand teamwork dynamics, welcome diverse perspectives and promote cooperation, which all facilitate a healthy and collaborative work culture.

With nearly one million people suffering from work-related stress, depression or anxiety, having workplaces that are supportive and colleagues who are compassionate and able to read other's emotions is of huge benefit.

Embracing ‘feminine’ qualities that enhance emotional expression such as empathy, vulnerability and listening, while rejecting unhealthy emotional suppression and dysfunctional emotions is key.

With workplace dynamics changing at pace following the growth of remote and hybrid working, collaboration and good communication are increasingly important to stay competitive and for a healthy work culture

8. Being genuine and authentic

Individuals who are more authentic can build trust and credibility, which fosters an atmosphere of reliability and transparency in the workplace.

This benefits communication, allowing others to express their ideas clearly and effectively, without any hidden agendas, which in turn promotes collaboration and understanding.

This can allow connections to form, the creation of a healthy workplace culture and increased employee satisfaction and engagement.

Authenticity also means colleagues bring more of themselves to work, feeling less need to hide who they are. But the work culture needs to offer that psychological safety first.

9. Ethical and trustworthy

Integrity is the foundation of trust, which supports strong relationships developing in the workplace along with credibility and reliability.

Individuals with integrity also consistently show professionalism, can align with business and personal purpose, demonstrate solid ethical conduct and equally show and earn respect.

They also take accountability and deliver according to their commitments.

Authenticity ... means colleagues bring more of themselves to work, feeling less need to hide who they are

10. An engaged listener

Trust and communication are enhanced through active listening when individuals take the time to focus and hear what others are really saying.

Giving someone your full presence is the most respectful gift possible. The time, opportunity and attention lead to fewer misunderstandings and employees experiencing less conflict.

If you enjoyed this, read: How leaders can develop future-minded skills