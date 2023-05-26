How ‘body doubling’ can increase productivity in the workplace

Have you ever found yourself struggling to focus on a task, even when you know it's important? If so, you're not alone. Many people find it difficult to stay focused, especially when they're working on something that they may find repetitive or challenging.

Research shows that, on average, it can take up to half an hour for us to regain our focus if we’re distracted. What’s more, it takes only twenty minutes of trying to work in a challenging environment for our stress levels to significantly increase.

Guiding your employees towards ways that help them work well is key to keeping them well and productivity high. These tips have the potential to transform your workplace for both neurodivergent and neurotypical employees.

What is body doubling?

Originally stemming from techniques used to help people diagnosed with ADHD, body doubling is a simple method that involves working alongside another person, even if you're not both working on the same thing. This method can be introduced in the workplace as a low-cost hack that can help both neurodivergent and neurotypical employees stay focused, motivated and engaged.

Body doubling can help to reduce distractions, increase focus, and improve motivation. It can also be a great way to connect with colleagues and build relationships. Body doubling can be done in person or virtually. If you're working in person, you can simply find a friend or colleague who is willing to work with you. If you're working virtually, you can use a video chat platform like Zoom or Google Meet.

When you're body doubling, the goal is to simply be in the presence of another person. You don't have to talk to each other, or even look at each other. The important thing is that you're both working on something, and that you know that someone else is there with you.

How body doubling supports neurodivergent employees

For neurodivergent employees body doubling can be helpful as it helps to reduce distractions. Most of us have likely experienced a time during work when you’ve become easily side-tracked – it could be social media, email, or even just the noise around you holding your attention.

When you're body doubling, however, distractions are minimised, meaning you're more likely to be able to stay focused on the task at hand.

Create a supportive culture to help both neurodivergent and neurotypical employees get the most out of their working environment.

When you know that someone else is counting on you, you're more likely to stick with it and finish the task - this can prove especially helpful for people who struggle with procrastination.

Having that person there to check in on you may help you feel calmer, supported, and make tasks feel less difficult and more achievable.

It’s also a great way to connect with others. When you're working alongside someone else, you're more likely to build rapport and camaraderie. This means body doubling can be especially helpful for people who work from home or who are socially isolated.

If you're an employer, body doubling is a great way to support your neurodivergent employees. By providing a quiet space for them to work, you can help them to be more productive and successful. Simply having those dedicated working spaces may also encourage open discussions about neurodiversity and create a more inclusive workplace.

Introducing body doubling in the workplace

By following these easy steps, you can help to create a supportive culture to help both neurodivergent and neurotypical employees get the most out of their working environment and achieve your business goals.

When employees feel like they are part of a team and that they have the support of their colleagues, it can help them to feel more motivated .

1. Start by educating your team about body doubling. Explain what it is, how it works, and why it can be beneficial. You can do this via email, a team meeting, or even via an intranet page.

2. Create a body doubling space in the workplace. This could be a quiet corner of the office, or even a virtual space where employees can connect with each other online.

3. Encourage employees to pair up with each other by:

Making it easy for employees to find a partner: You can create a directory of employees who are interested in body doubling, or you can set up a system where employees can sign up for a partner.

You can create a directory of employees who are interested in body doubling, or you can set up a system where employees can sign up for a partner. Being flexible: Not everyone will be comfortable with body doubling, so be sure to offer other options for employees who prefer to work alone.

Not everyone will be comfortable with body doubling, so be sure to offer other options for employees who prefer to work alone. Being patient: It may take some time for employees to get used to body doubling, so be patient and encouraging.

4. Track the results of body doubling. This will help you to see how it is benefiting your employees and your company as a whole. You could even introduce it as an element of your individual employee wellbeing plans.

A more positive place to work

Body doubling in the workplace can help to create a more positive and supportive work environment.

When employees feel like they are part of a team and that they have the support of their colleagues, it can help them to feel more motivated and engaged in their work. This can lead to a more productive and enjoyable work experience for everyone.

With a little effort, you can help to create a workplace where body doubling is a successful and beneficial practice. This may not work for everyone, so don’t be disheartened if it isn’t right for your team.

