Becky Norman
Becky Norman
Editor HRZone
Share this content

The UK productivity problem – what can HR do?

Report
Sponsored
UK productivity problem
Tags:

Join our upcoming webinar to have your furlough questions answered

Looking for more clarity on the UK Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme? Join our webinar with SD Worx on 15th April at 11am (BST) and put your questions to our panel of payroll experts.

7th Apr 2020
Becky Norman
Becky Norman
Editor HRZone
Share this content
Webinar

The Government’s Job Retention Scheme and the decision of whether to furlough employees has been an important topic of conversation for many businesses and HR professionals across the UK.

For those companies who are facing economic disruption, the scheme is a way of avoiding redundancies and keeping employees on payroll to protect huge numbers from financial hardship.

The basic outline of the scheme is fairly simple to understand. Furloughed employees will have 80% of their usual wages covered by the scheme, capped at £2,500 per month per employee. 

But getting into the finer details and practicalities is where confusion lies.

What happens to employees due to go on maternity leave after being furloughed? What about those on long-term sick leave – can they be furloughed? And do employees accrue annual leave when on the scheme?

To help you get the answers to these questions and better understand what the Job Retention Scheme will mean for your business, we’re hosting a webinar with payroll experts Kate Upcraft and Simon Parsons in which we’ll be busting furlough myths.

Join us LIVE on the 15th April at 11am (BST) for a detailed overview of the job retention scheme and to have your furlough questions answered.

The payroll experts will discuss the following:

  • The definition and eligibility of furlough

  • The thresholds for employees to be eligible 

  • Annual leave – can employees take it on furlough? Do they accrue it on furlough?

  • Maternity leave – what happens to employees due to go on maternity leave after being furloughed?

  • Contractual issues e.g. lay off clause

  • Employees on long term sickness – can they be furloughed?

If you're interested in joining us, please register and submit your questions.

We look forward to seeing you there!

 
Tags:
Leave a comment

You might also be interested in

Smooth HR tech projects: recap of 12-part series

Business
The number 12

Back in the Business: Better BAU

Business
Business as usual at work

The Go-Live Milestone: Getting it out there!

Business
Go live moment

HR technology: Talking about Training and Comms

Business
Discussion at work
Becky Norman
Becky Norman
Editor HRZone

Becky is Editor of HRZone and Trainingzone, global online communities of people working in the HR and L&D industries. Becky works closely with leading HR and L&D practitioners and decision makers to ensure the publications offer a rich source of real-world insight and fresh advice to their audience.

HR and L&D professionals...

Read more from Becky Norman

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.