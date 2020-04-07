Join our upcoming webinar to have your furlough questions answered

The Government’s Job Retention Scheme and the decision of whether to furlough employees has been an important topic of conversation for many businesses and HR professionals across the UK.

For those companies who are facing economic disruption, the scheme is a way of avoiding redundancies and keeping employees on payroll to protect huge numbers from financial hardship.

The basic outline of the scheme is fairly simple to understand. Furloughed employees will have 80% of their usual wages covered by the scheme, capped at £2,500 per month per employee.

But getting into the finer details and practicalities is where confusion lies.

What happens to employees due to go on maternity leave after being furloughed? What about those on long-term sick leave – can they be furloughed? And do employees accrue annual leave when on the scheme?

To help you get the answers to these questions and better understand what the Job Retention Scheme will mean for your business, we’re hosting a webinar with payroll experts Kate Upcraft and Simon Parsons in which we’ll be busting furlough myths.

The payroll experts will discuss the following:

The definition and eligibility of furlough

The thresholds for employees to be eligible

Annual leave – can employees take it on furlough? Do they accrue it on furlough?

Maternity leave – what happens to employees due to go on maternity leave after being furloughed?

Contractual issues e.g. lay off clause

Employees on long term sickness – can they be furloughed?

If you're interested in joining us, please register and submit your questions.

We look forward to seeing you there!