Infographic: HR suffers people data gap during coronavirus crisis

HR leaders are lacking the relevant people data to support critical decisions in the wake of Covid-19, according to recent research from Fosway.

24th Apr 2020
Cropped shot of a businesswoman using a digital tablet with graphs on it in a modern office
iStock/Hiraman

As the world grapples with the threat of coronavirus, organisations are looking to their HR function to support business critical decisions around jobs and continuity planning. HR directors and managers in particular are being asked critical questions by their leadership teams, but do they actually have the data and tools to answer them?

Industry analysts Fosway Group recently conducted a study of HR professionals that has revealed that many are relying on outdated technology and data sets to support crucial strategic decisions at this time.

“As the Covid-19 crisis has unfolded, the pressure on HR teams has intensified dramatically. Suddenly they have been asked for all sorts of answers and data to support strategic decisions that for many organisations is frankly about keeping the lights on, ” explained David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group.

“What is not helping is that, for the majority, their HR systems are not actually designed to record or analyse the data necessary to provide business critical answers. There is enormous reliance on managers and spreadsheets to support new daily reporting, and only a minority have the tools to model the future impact of Covid-19 on their workforce and ongoing business operations,” he added.

Some of the key findings include:

  • Only one in four HR professionals said it was easy to report on key statistics including how many people are self-isolating, working remotely or are hospitalised.
  • Only 30% of HR leaders believe their team has the skills to analyse and predict the impact of COVID-19 on their organisation.
  • Just 13% have found it easy to do the analysis.

The full results of the research can be seen in the infographic below.

Fosway Group infographic

Interested in this topic? Read Why people analytics is the platform for an effective Covid-19 response.

Becky is Editor of HRZone and Trainingzone, global online communities of people working in the HR and L&D industries. Becky works closely with leading HR and L&D practitioners and decision makers to ensure the publications offer a rich source of real-world insight and fresh advice to their audience.

HR and L&D professionals...

Read more from Becky Norman

