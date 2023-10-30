Revamp, recharge, reset: Your 2024 wellbeing playbook for HR

As we approach the end of the year and look ahead to 2024, like me, you’re probably wondering how to make this year absolutely smashing for your team's wellbeing. Let's face it, the past few years have been a bit of a rollercoaster, haven't they?

The new year offers a clean slate, a chance to rewrite the narrative, especially when it comes to the of your teams.

The landscape of wellbeing in 2024

First off, let's not keep doing what we've always done. The remote work culture isn't going away anytime soon, nor are the challenges that come with it – Zoom fatigue, connection issues (human and technological) and remote managing, to name a few.

This is the year to go beyond the standard wellbeing modules. Let's dig deeper.

In 2024, let’s ditch the 'just another policy' mindset and opt for something that genuinely resonates with your people. Remember, wellbeing isn't a one-off event, but a culture you build.

Flexibility: Not just a buzzword

Flexibility isn’t just a hot topic; it's a necessity. It doesn't just mean letting your people work in their pyjamas. It's about understanding that everyone has a different rhythm.

Some may be night owls, while others are early birds. How about bringing in hours or focusing on output rather than logging hours?

A holistic approach: Mind, body, and spirit

This is the year to go beyond the standard wellbeing modules. Let's dig deeper and look at wellbeing from a holistic perspective, including mental, emotional, and even financial aspects.

Encourage leaders to share their experiences, even the vulnerable moments.

Run programmes that cover the A to Z of life, from stress management and mindfulness, to budget planning workshops.

Tech-savvy wellbeing

Let's embrace technology in a meaningful way. How about using AI-driven platforms to assess the wellbeing of your team? These platforms can offer invaluable insights into stress points and suggest customised solutions. It's like having a personal wellbeing coach but driven by data!

Communication: Keep it real

In 2024, let's vow to keep the lines of communication open and honest. Transparency is the key.

Cover all the bases, not just physical health but also mental, emotional, and financial wellbeing.

Encourage leaders to share their experiences, even the vulnerable moments. It's surprising how much a 'Me Too' moment can do for someone who feels like they're going it alone.

The future is bright, so plan for it

Plan for the long term. Don’t just think of 2024, but also 2025 and beyond. What can you do now that will impact positively in the years to come?

Maybe it's time to invest in some serious leadership training focusing on emotional intelligence or creating a multi-year wellbeing strategy that goes beyond the basic perks.

Five key learning points

Be forward-thinking: Plan not just for this year but for the years ahead. Embrace flexibility: Adapt to the rhythms of your team members, focusing on output rather than hours. Think holistically: Cover all the bases, not just physical health but also mental, emotional, and financial wellbeing. Leverage technology: Use the power of AI to gather data-driven insights and create tailored wellbeing plans. Keep it real: Foster an open culture where people feel safe sharing their experiences and challenges.

The ball is in your court now; 2024 is yours to shape. Start working on these action points today, get a jump on the new year, and let's make it the best year ever for wellbeing at your organisation. Cheers to a fabulous and wellbeing-packed 2024!

