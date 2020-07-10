Becky Norman
Becky Norman
Editor HRZone
Impact of Covid-19 on mental wellbeing

HRZone’s Culture Pioneers: share your culture change story!

As part of HRZone’s new Culture Pioneers initiative, we’re now inviting HR and L&D practitioners to tell us how they have been fostering positive culture change in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

13th Jul 2020
Culture Pioneers

To bring some much needed positivity to the people industry during these challenging times, HRZone’s new Culture Pioneers initiative will be sharing inspirational stories for and about the HR and L&D communities in the coming months, and championing the heroes of culture change during the Covid-19 pandemic.

From 13th July 2020, people practitioners across the UK have the unique opportunity to celebrate their teams' efforts to create better company cultures.

If you and/or your team have been focusing on culture change in these turbulent times – no matter where you are on your journey, or how many trials and tribulations you’ve faced along the way – we want to hear from you!

This is your chance to be recognised for your hard work and effort through the global health crisis.

Reasons to share and celebrate your story

Be recognised as a champion of people-first culture across our community of 90,000 people professionals.

Meet the ambassadors

We’ve recruited experts in culture, business and HR transformation, as well as specialists in the fields of wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, and learning and development to support the Culture Pioneers initiative. This talented cohort will be selecting the stories that demonstrate real culture change to share with our HR and L&D communities. 

  • Perry Timms, Founder and Chief Energy Officer of People and Transformational HR
  • Rita Trehan, CEO of DareWorldwide
  • Blaire Palmer, Leadership and change expert | CEO of That People Thing
  • Shakil Butt, Founder of HR Hero for Hire | Honorary Treasurer of the CIPD
  • Gethin Nadin, One of the world’s Top 100 Employee Engagement Influencers
  • Emma Parry, Professor of Human Resource Management and Head of the Changing World of Work Group at Cranfield School of Management
  • Laura Overton, Partner of Industry Insights at Tulser (formerly 70:20:10 Institute)
  • Becky Norman, Editor of HRZone and TrainingZone

Find out more about our ambassadors.

Celebrating the pioneers of our profession

In these rapidly changing times a good company culture is not a ‘nice to have’, it’s a business imperative that must not be overlooked by the leadership team.

We want to shine a spotlight on those people professionals who are going above and beyond to nurture a culture that positively impacts the business, its people and wider society during the pandemic and beyond.

Whether you’re working for a small business with little resource but big, bold ideas or for a large organisation with a talented team striving to bring about change, we want to hear from you!

Visit our Culture Pioneers website to find out more about the initiative and how you can submit your story.

 
Becky Norman
Becky Norman
Editor HRZone

Becky is Editor of HRZone and Trainingzone, global online communities of people working in the HR and L&D industries. Becky works closely with leading HR and L&D practitioners and decision makers to ensure the publications offer a rich source of real-world insight and fresh advice to their audience.

