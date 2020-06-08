HRZone’s Culture Pioneers: Celebrating the heroes of culture change in an uncertain world

The potential for a whole new way of working has arrived – are you embracing the change?

In the midst of a global pandemic, HR professionals have been responsible for navigating their workforce through unrivalled levels of disruption – whether that’s shifting employees to remote working, protecting front-line workers, furloughing staff or bolstering wellbeing support.

How leaders have guided their people through these testing times and, in turn, how employees have responded to such upheaval, has reinforced the impact company culture has on an organisation’s ability to adapt and succeed.

For many, Covid-19 has been a catalyst for culture change. Leading HR practitioners have seen the intrinsic value of embracing a people-centric approach – of placing greater trust in their employees, allowing far more flexibility, putting wellbeing first, and encouraging collaboration and innovative thinking.

Our aim is to shine a spotlight on inspirational people-first culture change and raise the profile of those who are going above and beyond to successfully guide their workers through the crisis.

Introducing Culture Pioneers

HRZone has launched Culture Pioneers to better support and celebrate the HR leaders who are striving to create a better culture for their people in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout the summer of 2020 and beyond, we will bring you the latest advice and opinion on how to build a culture that will bring out the best in your people as we step into a whole new way of working.

Our content hub ‘Shaping company culture in an uncertain world’ will be the home of this activity, featuring fresh insight pieces, podcast episodes, webinars and downloadable guides for you to pick and choose from.

Celebrating the pioneers of culture change

Alongside providing this rich source of insight, we also want to recognise the achievements of those across the UK who are fostering positive culture change through the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you and/or your team have been doing good work in this area, then we want to hear your story so that we can shout loud and proud about your efforts to the wider HR community.

It’s a stressful period for the HR profession right now, which is why we are not opening up applications until September. But we will be releasing further details on how to submit your culture change story in the coming weeks.

