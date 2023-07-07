Evolving leadership: Fresh thinking to help your organisation reflect and grow

As part of our Culture Pioneers initiative, we’re committed to working towards better workplace culture for all, and so we’re pleased to announce that we’re launching a new four-part series that will delve into the challenges facing HR leaders today.

The Evolving Leaders Series will feature four leading professionals in our field, who are also on the judging panel of the Awards, discussing a diverse range of topics that impact us all.

In four 30-minute sessions, we’ll explore the difficult but much-needed conversations all leaders should be having today and shine a light on people professionals and organisations who are committed to nurturing thriving company cultures.

Date: 27 July, 11-11:30am BST

Speaker: Natasha Wallace, Founder and CEO of The Conscious Leadership Company

Join this session to discover:

Why you need to be a conscious leader

Date: 8 August, 11-11:30am BST

Speaker: Judith Germain, Leading Authority on Maverick Leadership. Leadership Consultant, Trainer, Author, at The Maverick Paradox

Join the session to discover:

What ‘micro-toxic’ leadership behaviours look like

Date: 24 August, 11am BST

Speaker: Thom Dennis, EDI and CQ facilitator, CEO of Serenity in Leadership

Join this session to discover:

The role that men can best fulfil in the workplace

Date: 6 September, 11am BST

Speaker: Karen Liebenguth, Executive & leadership coach, pioneer of coaching outdoors, mindfulness trainer

Join this session to discover:

How ethical leadership differs from traditional leadership

To access these sessions, register free now at: https://www.hrzone.com/content/culture-pioneers-sessions

