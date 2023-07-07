In association with
Evolving Leadership / HRZone
Evolving Leadership / HRZone

Evolving leadership: Fresh thinking to help your organisation reflect and grow

by

Join us for a summer of learning as we discover what it takes to be an exceptional leader in the 'Evolving Leaders Series' – a new collection of short talks from the Culture Pioneers team

10th Jul 2023
In association with

As part of our Culture Pioneers initiative, we’re committed to working towards better workplace culture for all, and so we’re pleased to announce that we’re launching a new four-part series that will delve into the challenges facing HR leaders today. 

The Evolving Leaders Series will feature four leading professionals in our field, who are also on the judging panel of the Culture Pioneers Awards, discussing a diverse range of topics that impact us all. 

In four 30-minute sessions, we’ll explore the difficult but much-needed conversations all leaders should be having today and shine a light on people professionals and organisations who are committed to nurturing thriving company cultures. 

Session one: How to turn leaders into lifelong learners

Date: 27 July, 11-11:30am BST

Speaker: Natasha Wallace, Founder and CEO of The Conscious Leadership Company

Join this session to discover:

  • Why you need to be a conscious leader
  • How to be constantly observing and learning without the BAU getting in the way
  • Ways to foster curiosity and connection (for both yourself and your people)

Session two: What if your leaders are part of the culture problem?

Date: 8 August, 11-11:30am BST

Speaker: Judith Germain, Leading Authority on Maverick Leadership. Leadership Consultant, Trainer, Author, at The Maverick Paradox 

Join the session to discover:

  • What ‘micro-toxic’ leadership behaviours look like
  • How to assess whether you, or your fellow leadership peers, might be part of the problem 
  • How to make it safe for colleagues to speak out about bad leaders 

 

Session three: What is the role of men and ‘masculinity’ in workplace culture?

Date: 24 August, 11am BST

Speaker: Thom Dennis, EDI and CQ facilitator, CEO of Serenity in Leadership

Join this session to discover:

  • The role that men can best fulfil in the workplace
  • How leaders can inspire men to be vulnerable at work
  • What a thriving culture between all genders looks like

Session four: Why do we need ethical leadership?

Date: 6 September, 11am BST

Speaker: Karen Liebenguth, Executive & leadership coach, pioneer of coaching outdoors, mindfulness trainer

Join this session to discover:

  • How ethical leadership differs from traditional leadership
  • What makes ethical leadership such a powerful approach
  • How to become an ethical leader

 

    To access these sessions, register free now at: https://www.hrzone.com/content/culture-pioneers-sessions 

    Is your company going above and beyond to create an inclusive culture for all? Why not enter the Culture Pioneers Awards 2023? Entries close on 15th September

    Tags:
    Leave a comment

    Related content

    Change

    Become an inclusive leader

    by
    Business meeting
    People
    Sponsored

    Book review: Radical Candor by Kim Scott

    by
    Honest conversation
    Acquisition

    Attracting talent: the built environment sector

    by
    A diverse group of business people
    Report
    Sponsored

    HR strategies and guidance for 2021

    front cover

    Replies (0)

    Please login or register to join the discussion.

    There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.