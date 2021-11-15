2021 Culture Pioneers Awards Show: Inspiring stories, trends and takeaways on culture change

If you’ve not already heard, the finalists for the 2021 Culture Pioneers Awards have been announced and the countdown is on for us to reveal the winners! We can’t wait to celebrate their incredible achievements on the 18th of November at 5pm (GMT) – and we are inviting all people professionals to join us. Book your space here.

An awards show with a difference

This is not just another virtual awards evening handing out trophies. It’s going to be a real learning event, where live audience members will hear the inspirational stories of our finalists and winners and discover how they have successfully driven culture change in the workplace.

The show will be hosted by Culture Pioneers judge and leadership coach Blaire Palmer and me (Becky Norman), the editor of HRZone and TrainingZone. Plus, to bring some lively discussion to the evening, we’ll have Chief Energy Officer of PTHR Perry Timms and award winning industry analyst Laura Overton joining us to share applicable insights from the challenges and successes of our finalists and winners.

If you’ve joined a session with Laura or Perry before, you’ll know they love to hear what the audience has to say, so be prepared to get on the group chat to share your own knowledge and opinions for a highly interactive evening!

Celebrating our Culture Pioneers

Now, of course, the main event will be the announcement of the winners of our four categories for 2021 – Wellbeing, Learning, Inclusion and Innovation. But we’ll also be giving a shout out to our 2020 Culture Pioneers (who deserve a long-awaited round of applause!) and exploring trends that are emerging among our 2020 and 2021 culture-change heroes.

There will be no Zoom fatigue on our watch, so please join us as we raise a glass to the fabulous individuals and teams who are shaping our industry and share insights on what delivers positive culture change.

Register today to secure your place – and get those bubbles on ice!