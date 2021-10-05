Becky Norman
Becky Norman
Editor HRZone
Share this content
Whitepaper
Sponsored

The far-reaching impact of candidate experience

face to face meeting
HRZone readership survey

Take part in HRZone’s 2021 readership survey!

by

We want to learn more about your HR challenges, aspirations and habits to better help you in your role. Take part in our 2021 readership survey, and we'll donate £1 to the UN Refugee Afghanistan Appeal for every completed survey response. 

5th Oct 2021
Becky Norman
Becky Norman
Editor HRZone
Share this content

You’ll be all too aware that the people profession today is faced with a complex mix of business challenges. To better understand your wants, needs and pain points as you navigate through this uncharted territory, we’re inviting you to take part in a short readership survey.

We want to find out about the HR topics that interest you the most, the biggest challenges you’re facing in your role today and more. And with this information we hope to improve our offering on HRZone and better support you with your work.

What do we want to find out?

  • The HR topics that are most relevant to you
  • The resources you use to upskill yourself
  • Your key goals for the next 12 months
  • The biggest challenges you’re facing within your role

Why take part?

By sharing with us your insights and opinions we can enhance our offering with the aim to better support you with your work. Plus, for every completed survey response, we'll donate £1 to the UN Refugee Afghanistan Appeal as a thank you for sparing your time.

Have your say! Fill in the survey today to share your thoughts.

Tags:
Leave a comment

Related content

Business
Sponsored

Back in the Business: Better BAU

by
Business as usual at work
Business
Sponsored

HR technology: Talking about Training and Comms

by
Discussion at work
Business
Sponsored

System selection: creating the right process

by
Process at work
Whitepaper
Sponsored

The far-reaching impact of candidate experience

face to face meeting
Becky Norman
Becky Norman
Editor HRZone

Becky is Editor of HRZone and Trainingzone, global online communities of people working in the HR and L&D industries. Becky works closely with leading HR and L&D practitioners and decision makers to ensure the publications offer a rich source of real-world insight and fresh advice to their audience.

HR and L&D professionals...

Read more from Becky Norman

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.