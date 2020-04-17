Pulse survey: share with us your biggest HR concerns in the current climate

Over the past few months, the HR profession has faced huge pressure to manage unprecedented workforce changes that have impacted every business – be that shifting employees to remote working, better protecting front-line workers, furloughing or offering additional health and wellbeing support.
As events have unfolded, we’ve strived to offer useful guidance and insights on the people-related issues you are likely tackling in the midst of the pandemic in our Coronavirus resource hub.
We’re now a month into lockdown in the UK and things may feel just as chaotic and uncertain for your business, or your employees may be settling into a ‘new normal’ way of working. Either way, we want to better understand the issues that matter to you most in these testing times.
We’ve created a quick pulse survey that we’re inviting all HR professionals to take part in. It should only take a minute or so – and your feedback will help us to provide more expert guidance on the issues that matter to our audience most during the Covid-19 pandemic.
We appreciate you taking the time to share your insights with us.
Replies (0)
Please login or register to join the discussion.
There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.