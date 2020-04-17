Becky Norman
Pulse survey: share with us your biggest HR concerns in the current climate

To better understand your biggest challenges and worries as a people professional in these unprecedented times, we’re inviting you to take part in our quick pulse survey.

20th Apr 2020
Employee working from home
Ridofranz/iStock

Over the past few months, the HR profession has faced huge pressure to manage unprecedented workforce changes that have impacted every business – be that shifting employees to remote working, better protecting front-line workers, furloughing or offering additional health and wellbeing support. 

As events have unfolded, we’ve strived to offer useful guidance and insights on the people-related issues you are likely tackling in the midst of the pandemic in our Coronavirus resource hub.

We’re now a month into lockdown in the UK and things may feel just as chaotic and uncertain for your business, or your employees may be settling into a ‘new normal’ way of working. Either way, we want to better understand the issues that matter to you most in these testing times.

We’ve created a quick pulse survey that we’re inviting all HR professionals to take part in. It should only take a minute or so – and your feedback will help us to provide more expert guidance on the issues that matter to our audience most during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We appreciate you taking the time to share your insights with us.

Take survey

 
