From baseline to benchmark: HR as a sustainability activist

The time for change, when it comes to sustainability practices in your business, is now. HR has a critical role to play in this.

The mandate set out in Paris in 2015 (at COP21) is not going away. On the contrary, net zero by 2050 is rapidly approaching and countries' commitments to meet this crucial criteria will be at the centre of discussions at COP28 in Dubai during early December.

Using the ESG (environment, social and governance) framework as a reference point, when we are talking about ‘net zero’ we are talking about the ‘E’ component - the environment. The environment, social and governance are important priorities to balance and for business organisations they can even pose a tension.

With the environmental aspect though, it is unequivocally proven that business organisations must take authentic and immediate climate action.

Why HR is key to meaningful change

Why is this mandate relevant to us, as people professionals? There is both a business imperative paired with a moral obligation to lead businesses in a more planet focused, people centric way; where prosperity rather than profit is the measure of success.

People whose individual purpose aligns with that of the organisation, thrive. Flourishing people are more likely to engage, perform and remain within that purpose-led company.

The work of John Elkington and the triple-bottom line (from nearly 30 years ago) is pertinent: People, Planet and Profit.

This individual moral obligation to do the right thing as a citizen of the world is a reason to take action now, if you have not already done so, irrespective of your level within your organisation.

Below are six steps to get you from baseline to benchmark in your environmental efforts.

1. Get informed

Start by establishing a baseline knowledge for yourself. Break through the myriad of information and understand what net zero really requires.

For example, are you committed to what the UK government has defined for business organisations? Or are you going bolder and joining the Race to Net Zero campaign, declaring emissions will be halved by 2030?

Importantly, understand the definitions of the associated terms that fall within the ‘E’ of ESG: scopes 1,2,3, decarbonisation, circularity, to name a few key approaches. The three scopes, for example, are categorisations of different types of emissions.

2. Check your suppliers

From this baseline understanding, how can you change your functions actions? Do what you can within your direct influence, for example, look at your suppliers.

Are they committed to net zero? Are they associated with any unethical organisations, signaling a red flag? In fact, scope 3 emissions “can account for anywhere between 80-95% of the total value chain of an organisation’s footprint.”

On the path to net zero, businesses that are leading the way are those that have gone beyond a baseline and really are the benchmark.

An absolute must read is the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Since 2015 these goals have been a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Suggestions as to how we collectively combat climate action is the cornerstone of this. Familiarise yourself, and weave these into your practices. strategy, operations.

3. Make sustainability part of onboarding

Perhaps you are fortunate to have a Chief Sustainability Officer or another C-suite leader really driving the transition to net zero. If you do, take time to understand the strategy and the sustainability initiatives within.

From this next level of knowledge you have acquired, bring this into onboarding. Be loud and proud about the fact there is a sustainability module in the company’s induction.

This declares up front that we care about the planet, we talk about sustainability and resultantly are seeing nudges toward greener attitudes and behaviours.

4. Find your sustainability champions

For this reason, take time to sense who is innately driven by greener behaviours and taking meaningful climate action. Can these individuals work outside their defined role as activists for purpose and sustainability?

Acting in greener ways is an urgent necessity we all share. From this necessity there is also an opportunity.

With this attitude felt across the breadth and height of the organisation, the culture will be one with sustainable behaviours seen beyond 2050.

5. Learn from others

On the path to net zero, businesses that are leading the way are those that have gone beyond a baseline and really are the benchmark for how socially and environmentally responsible practices can and should be.

Talk to your peers - whether this is in organisations that are larger in size than your place of work, or start ups. We can only be the best by learning from those that inspire us.

If all leaders embodied the essence of Yvon Chouinard (environmentalist, philanthropist and former owner at clothing giant Patagonia) we would have planet Earth as our only stakeholder. We would be operating within our means, respecting the resources around us, and with this, we would be regenerative by definition.

The reality is we may not be in the position to fully shape how we meet net zero, nor how we take further climate action, but neither is it solely our responsibility. Acting in greener ways is an urgent necessity we all share. From this necessity there is also an opportunity.

6. Upskill for success

From green behaviours and attitudes, green skills can emerge. Work with your colleagues in Learning & Development to understand how sustainability can become a core competency.

People professionals can be conduits of positive change.

From being intentional about embedding green competencies, to normalising green behaviours; green attitudes, innovation and greener outcomes become tangible.

Climate tech companies that are redefining how we will work within a sustainable system have green innovation flowing through every decision made - on capabilities, investment and so on. This has to be seen as an exemplary approach to better business.

A people-focused future

HR as a function does have a role to play in influencing and bettering the commitment to combating the climate crisis.

We are closest to the people of the organisation and arguably the most impartial representative; not measured purely on financial return nor on the number or consumers /clients coming through the door. People professionals can be conduits of positive change.

The climate crisis is a grave consequence of the unsustainable actions of people. We have to take it upon ourselves to reverse this damage at best, and limit it at worst. It all starts with understanding our environment, for there is a moral obligation upon us all.

