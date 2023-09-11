Ten ways to manage a challenging boss

A difficult manager or leader might mean someone who micromanages their people, makes excessive demands, is a harsh critic, dismissive or volatile, or is disrespectful and they can easily disrupt the harmony and culture within a company.

They can create turmoil or an underlying sense of unease or anxiety, which can lead to the departure or silent resignation of valuable employees.

While occasionally the circumstances might be irreparable, there are effective tactics that can mitigate these problems, so what approaches should be adopted to effectively handle a complex supervisor?

1. Pinpoint the underlying issue and develop a plan of action

Often what seems like the issue is actually an unconscious cover for what really is going on. Gather relevant information to determine the impact of the problem.

Consider the executive’s perspective and concerns and different options for addressing the problem and identify potential risks and benefits of each option.

By taking both an emotionally intelligent and structured approach to problem solving and being proactive in addressing issues, you can minimise the impact of difficult situations and maintain productive working relationships.

Develop a strategy and take action to resolve the issue. Work towards a mutually beneficial solution and communicate effectively to ensure that everyone is aligned.

Be proactive in addressing issues before they escalate.

2. Understand where they may be coming from

Sometimes taking a step back and employing empathy and understanding of the executive’s perspective, personality, culture, experience and communication style, means we can begin to recognise the reasons behind their behaviour.

From a place of understanding, you might be able to negotiate a mutually beneficial solution and communicate effectively to ensure you are both more aligned.

3. Recognise their triggers (and be aware of your own)

Knowing what their triggers are may help you anticipate their actions and adjust your approach accordingly.

Equally, recognising your own trigger points might be as important. Both will enable you to develop a more effective strategy for handling difficult situations and hopefully to build a productive working relationship with the executive.

Difficult behaviour often originates from inherent personality traits that become amplified with pressure and stress.

If an executive is under immense pressure, helping them to delegate so they can focus their time and responsibilities better may well relieve some pressure and ease the effects of their behaviour.

4. Respond rather than react

Avoid getting into a pointless argument.

Having understanding and insight and remaining calm in difficult situations means you are more able to think effectively on your feet otherwise you may trigger your ‘freeze, fight, flight or fawn’ response.

When this happens, you may become very sensitive and reactive with your emotions heightened; you may not regulate yourself very well and may perceive judgement or a negative response in an exaggerated way.

Instead, be prepared and show a willingness to move forwards by offering up solutions that work for both sides.

5. Keep your composure and stay professional

Maintaining a high level of professionalism, even in really challenging situations, is essential.

This means being prepared, punctual and reliable so the tables can’t be turned, and blame placed at your door.

It is also critical to maintain confidentiality and have respect for privacy.

Remaining calm shows that you are capable of handling challenging situations and maintaining a level of composure.

6. Give a realistic presentation of the time and efforts involved

Clarify the goals, timeline priorities and effort required to achieve the goals by outlining the necessary steps and communicating any potential roadblocks.

Clarify roles and responsibilities and avoid overlaps or gaps in responsibilities. Be flexible and adaptable in responding to changing priorities.

7. Clear and positive communication is everything

Be clear, concise and listen to concerns.

Use positive language and focus on finding a solution rather than placing blame. Remember that you are in control of your own emotions and reactions.

It is often possible to build trust and credibility with the difficult executive and work towards resolving issues in a productive manner.

If things get bad, keep factual notes of incidents and their repercussions – these can be very important later on.

8. Find ways to create trust and build relationships

Establishing trust and rapport and being proactive in identifying potential issues and addressing them before they become bigger problems helps to reduce tension and conflict.

Perhaps you can find common ground and shared goals and look for opportunities to collaborate. Show empathy and understanding.

This also helps create an environment of mutual respect and trust for a more positive and productive working relationship, even in challenging situations.

9. Take care of yourself

Taking care of your physical, emotional and mental health helps to ensure that you are able to perform your job effectively and manage stress, which is an essential aspect of handling conflict and difficult colleagues.

Take breaks to relax and sleep and exercise regularly. Call upon your support system outside of work; friends or family for instance.

Avoid overworking or pushing yourself too hard in an attempt to resolve the situation at work.

Develop a positive mindset and attitude. By taking care of yourself, you can be more effective in your job, reduce stress, maintain a balanced sense of reality and improve your quality of life.

Know your worth and remember that it’s not your job to ‘fix’ the other person.

10. Ask for help if you need it

If the situation feels too toxic, don’t feel you have to deal with it alone. Consult with other team members or a mentor for advice.

You may need to communicate what is going on with other executives and stakeholders and, if the issue hasn’t been resolved, ask for a review of the situation. Ultimately, you may have to withdraw entirely.

We all spend a great deal of our time at work; if it’s miserable then we have to ask ourselves if it’s worth it or whether there is a better place where our worth is valued and nurtured.

