How to influence decision makers using concepts they'll love

In the realm of commerce, businesses are the creators of wealth.

They generate the monetary resources that enable improved salaries for staff and contribute to increased tax revenues for the government.

Such financial growth should ultimately result in enhanced quality of life for all.

Businesses are simply groups of humans

All businesses are simply groups of people trying to achieve something, and all people are humans, and humans are that special group of mammals we care for the most.

Oh, and we’re all emotional … even the rational ones!

Life is complex

Life often seems mired in complexity, with each passing software update only adding to the confusion!

However, at its core, life is remarkably simple. The challenge lies in navigating through the complexities and uncovering the essence of simplicity.

Employing models is an effective way to cut through the intricacies and maintain focus.

If the relationship is based on the transaction alone, you’ll switch. But if the relationship is based on shared principles and values then the bond between you and your customer is stronger and your customer is less likely to switch

Introducing the Monergy Flow

John Hibbs

This is my Monergy Flow. It’s a business model, let me walk you through it.

On the left, is money. It is right that businesses make money. It’s used to pay staff and taxes.

Paying taxes is important because that goes towards building the life we expect; great schools, infrastructure, healthcare and looking after people who can’t look after themselves.

It would be fantastic if simply wishing for money made it so but, unfortunately, business doesn’t work like that.

To make money, you must first sell something. It used to be considered that you could only sell a product or a service, but I think what we’re really selling are experiences.

If you think about this for a moment, you’ll realise that even the products we buy offer us experiences. The clothes you wear, the car you drive, and the phone you’re using to read this.

The fascination of marketing

To sell something you have to tell people you have something to sell and that’s called marketing. Marketing is fascinating.

Let’s say I’m an accountant. I could say; ’Hey there, I’m a great accountant. Do you want to buy my services?’.

Now, if I’m lucky you'll say ‘Yes’. And we’ve got ourselves a transactional relationship, I sell something to you (in this case, accountancy services) and you give me something in return (money)...

...but…

…Think about the strongest relationships you have in your life. The relationships with your best friends or spouse. It’s not about what you can get from them. They are based on shared values and principles.

These relationships stand the test of time, and the occasional hiccup.

If you, as a business, can stand on the street and be clear about who you are then people who get you and are aligned with your values will come over for a chat and be much more likely to buy from you

What is the relationship based on?

What happens in the transactional relationship above when another accountant comes along who can provide better services for less?

If the relationship is based on the transaction alone, you’ll switch. But if the relationship is based on shared principles and values then the bond between you and your customer is stronger and your customer is less likely to switch.

Marketing is not about ’what I have to sell’ it’s being able to say ’Hello, here I am.’

If you, as a business, can stand on the street and be clear about who you are then people who get you and are aligned with your values will come over for a chat and be much more likely to buy from you.

The best businesses understand this, and have developed their personalities, which we call their brand.

The humans create the brand

But, of course, it’s not the business that created the brand, it’s the humans who work for the business that create the brand. Everything starts with the humans.

So, if you want to make money, focus on your humans at the start of the skein that leads to money.

Once you’re up and running and making money, what next?

Nurturing humans for an upward spiral

You should reinvest your profits back into your business.

If you nurture, provide meaningful connections, and love your humans you'll have better humans. This will enhance the chain of events which leads to more money, which leads to more profits to reinvest in your business and round and up the cycle goes. I call this an upward spiral.

When employees go home feeling content and fulfilled, the positive energy radiates into their families. Happy humans not only enhance the workplace but also contribute to more harmonious family dynamics

Happy humans; the path to happiness

This model not only leads to a more profitable business but also cultivates a sense of belonging among your employees.

Nurtured humans feel valued and become an integral part of the organisation's future.

As they experience a greater sense of happiness and fulfilment, their and commitment naturally increase.

Working alongside individuals you admire, respect and love creates a positive and enjoyable work environment.

The ripple effect; happy humans, happy communities

When employees go home feeling content and fulfilled, the positive energy radiates into their families. Happy humans not only enhance the workplace but also contribute to more harmonious family dynamics.

A positive home environment then extends its influence to the community, fostering happier neighbourhoods, streets and, ultimately, more fulfilled communities.

By prioritising the wellbeing of your employees, you can simultaneously achieve financial success, cultivate meaningful relationships, and contribute to a better world.

By helping your boss to recognise the power of fostering meaningful human connections, you can shape a workplace environment that leads to financial success and fulfilment

Collective responsibility for a brighter future

While governments and institutions play a role in shaping society, we must acknowledge our own responsibility as individuals.

It is easy to point fingers and expect others to fix social issues, but we must embrace our collective responsibility.

By actively participating in building the society we desire, we leave a lasting legacy. Responsibility is not an obligation but a privilege we must embrace.

Next steps

Are your budget requests for people investment being disregarded? Do you feel your voice is not being heard in important meetings? Incorporate this Monergy Flow Model into your business case and ongoing communications and see how it lands.

After all, influencing your organisation’s decision makers starts with tapping into fundamental business concepts that resonate with them.

By helping your boss to recognise the power of fostering meaningful human connections, you can shape a workplace environment that leads to financial success and fulfilment.

If you enjoyed this, read: Five ways to improve financial wellbeing without the battle for budget