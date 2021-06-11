Survey: How has employee engagement changed in 2021?

The many challenges experienced by organisations across the past year have shown just how important employee engagement and a healthy culture is for ensuring companies adapt and evolve through disruption.

Business and HR leaders have learned just how essential it is for their people to remain emotionally connected to colleagues, feel a sense of belonging and do meaningful work – whether working on the ‘frontline’, at home or in the office.

As we tentatively ease out of lockdown, organisations are now focused on creating new and (hopefully) improved working models, environments and processes for their employees.

Whether organisations are looking to go hybrid, fully remote or back to business as before, it’s yet another period of significant change and uncertainty.

How is this impacting employee engagement within your organisation? And what areas are you prioritising to create a better workplace for your people?

This is what we're looking to uncover in our 2021 State of Employee Engagement Research.

We're inviting all HR professionals and business leaders to take part in our five minute survey to share their current organisational challenges, worries and priorities – and to provide us with a better understanding of their employee feedback and engagement strategy.

The survey is being conducted by HRZone in partnership with WorkBuzz and your responses will contribute to a growing body of research on how employee engagement has progressed since 2014.

We're looking to uncover...

How the events of the past year have impacted employee engagement

The extent to which the employee value proposition has evolved

Where organisations are on their Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (EDIB) journey

The most common challenges that arise with obtaining and acting on employee feedback

It's a great opportunity to see how your engagement strategy and culture compares with that of other organisations

