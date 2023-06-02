How HR can avoid a Schofield Saga in five practical steps

Cooperation, teamwork and collaboration are hailed as the Holy Grail of a thriving work environment, and rightfully so.

But what happens when these bonds flourish a little too seamlessly, blurring the lines between professional relationships and personal friendships or even romantic entanglements?

In the realm of work, where camaraderie is celebrated, we find ourselves faced with a delicate balancing act.

Powerful bonds with far-reaching impacts

In the intricate web of human connections, it’s no surprise that relationships often blossom within the workplace.

These bonds – whether they evolve into friendships or romantic involvements – have the power to profoundly influence team dynamics and shape the overall culture of an organisation.

However, when these relationships inevitably reach their conclusions, they can leave behind a trail of tension and uncertainty.

Mitigating catastrophe

Recent events surrounding Philip Schofield and the compelling narrative that unfolded on ITV’s This Morning have thrust three challenges into the spotlight, prompting us all to examine the complexities at play.

From the perspective of HR professionals and managers, there exist several vital steps that can be taken proactively to mitigate the potentially catastrophic impact on both teams and individuals when workplace relationships – regardless of their nature – come to an end.

Step 1: Define the desired outcomes

Before formalising policies and procedures or investing in training, it’s essential to define guiding principles that reflect the desired workplace culture.

These should align with the organisation’s vision and values and focus on creating environments where employees feel safe, respected and valued.

The ultimate objective should be to foster an environment where every employee can thrive personally and professionally.

Step 2: Identify and clarify essential measures

This is crucial to effectively navigating relationships and mitigating potential conflicts of interest and involves proactive actions to address both professional and personal relationships within the workplace.

To prevent conflicts of interest, implement policies that require the disclosure of romantic relationships between employees (particularly those involving a power imbalance between individuals at different career levels).

This disclosure enables the organisation to assess and address any potential biases or favouritism.

Consider introducing measures such as transferring employees to different teams or departments to mitigate power imbalances and maintain a fair work environment as soon as the relationship is disclosed.

Furthermore, encourage the disclosure of personal or familial relationships prior to interview and hiring processes to promote transparency and help prevent nepotism or cronyism from influencing decision making.

Step 3: Develop essential skills

This step focuses on empowering individuals to establish and maintain boundaries, understand conflicts of interest and navigate complex power dynamics.

Provide training and resources that include understanding appropriate levels of personal disclosure, maintaining confidentiality and managing personal and work-life balance.

Offer guidance on recognising and addressing conflicts of interest.

Employees should understand the potential implications and navigate situations where their personal relationships may influence their professional decisions or obligations. This helps maintain objectivity and uphold integrity.

Education and awareness are key

Educate employees on complex power dynamics that may arise in the workplace, particularly in relationships where there is a power imbalance.

By fostering awareness, individuals can better navigate these dynamics, ensure equitable treatment and prevent abuse of authority.

Foster a culture where employees feel safe to speak up and provide support mechanisms for those who may experience difficulties navigating relationships.

Step 4: Model consistent behaviour and avoid favouritism

Treating everyone equally fosters trust, fairness and a sense of unity across all teams and divisions.

Leaders should refrain from playing favourites or showing due preference to specific individuals as this erodes trust and harms team dynamics.

Confront biases and challenge the notion that certain individuals or positions are exempt from following rules or expectations.

Remaining consistent and fair

This helps prevent the creation of a culture where some employees are granted special privileges while others are held to stricter standards.

Consistency in enforcing policies and treating employees fairly is of utmost importance.

By consistently applying rules and expectations, leaders build trust and create a cohesive work environment where everyone feels valued and respected.

Step 5: Reward and recognise positive behaviours

Recognising and rewarding positive behaviours is crucial to reinforcing the desired workplace culture.

By incorporating qualitative performance measures and utilising tools like 360-degree feedback, it’s possible to assess and acknowledge behaviours aligned with transparency, collaboration, teamwork, ethics, kindness and empathy.

Incorporate qualitative performance measures as part of overall .

Deploy coaching and learning and development interventions to address and gaps in behaviour.

Aligning behaviour with expectation

Offer targeted coaching or training resources to help individuals to develop the necessary skills and align their actual behaviour with the culture expected by the organisation.

Finally, link recognition for qualitative performance measures, to tangible rewards – just as you would for the typical quantitative performance metrics.

This helps to reinforce just how important behaviour is and cements the fact that how an employee acts and behaves at work, is just as important as the work they deliver.

Navigating the complexities of workplace relationships

By following these five steps, HR professionals and managers can more easily navigate the complexities of relationships in the workplace, establish a positive work culture, and mitigate potential damage when relationships end.

As HR professionals and line managers, we have the power to shape culture and create environments where employees thrive.

By taking these proactive steps, we can build workplaces where relationships are nurtured, conflicts are effectively managed, and teams can collaborate harmoniously.

Together, let’s build work environments where individuals can form meaningful connections while maintaining a healthy balance between personal and professional relationships.

