All Hands on Tech podcast: Remote working through Covid-19 and beyond
In this episode of HRZone’s All Hands on Tech podcast we spoke to Blaire Palmer – a digital nomad specialising in leadership and change – about how the sudden shift to home working in the current crisis may impact the way we work in the future.
With many of us having been thrust into a whole new way of working in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re finding ourselves facing many challenges to our productivity – children distracting us, being confined to a small space with others in close proximity, technical hiccups and poor ergonomics, to name a few.
But we’re also opening ourselves up to a potentially new way of working in the future – one that allows people to do their work in a way that enables them to give their best. Be that at home, the office, in a cafe or co-working space, or while travelling. And be that during the usual nine to five, a morning stint for early birds, a later shift for the night owls, or just whenever in the day as long as the job gets done.
In this episode of HRZone’s All Hands on Tech podcast, our host Dr Max Blumberg spoke to Blaire Palmer, CEO of That People Thing, about both the kind of remote work we’ve been propelled into in recent weeks, and another more favourable remote working world that we may find employers embracing once the pandemic is behind us.
Listen now...
As a digital nomad and single mother who has spent many years homeschooling her daughter, Blaire has a vast amount of experience to share on what good remote working looks like.
Max and Blaire discuss:
Blaire’s experience as a digital nomad homeschooling her daughter
Tips for getting through home working in lockdown
Why culture and meaningful work is so important to the success of remote working
For those listeners who are currently working from home with their children, Blaire has set up a Facebook group that provides advice, support and resources for working parents during the 2020 Covid-19 outbreak.
Becky is Editor of HRZone and Trainingzone, global online communities of people working in the HR and L&D industries. Becky works closely with leading HR and L&D practitioners and decision makers to ensure the publications offer a rich source of real-world insight and fresh advice to their audience.
Replies (0)
Please login or register to join the discussion.
There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.