All Hands on Tech podcast: Josh Bersin on T-shaped careers and HR reinvention

Joining our host Dr Max Blumberg for the final episode of HRZone’s podcast in 2019 is Josh Bersin, Founder and Dean of the Josh Bersin Academy.

Listen now...

As a leading voice in the HR tech industry, Bersin shares his story of his own personal career to shed light on why people would do well to rethink their approach to work. Referencing David Epstein’s book ‘Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World’, Bersin argues that choosing breadth of experience (the ‘T-shaped career’ ) over specialising in a domain will reap huge payoffs.

To read more on how HR should approach this T-Shaped career, read Bersin’s recent article on ‘The Full-Stack HR Professional’.

Max and Josh also discuss:

How consumer technology is spilling into the HR tech space

Why Bersin set up an academy for HR development

What HR professionals should be doing to make 2020 a success

You can listen to the conversation now on Soundcloud, Spotify or Apple.