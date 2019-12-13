Becky Norman
Editor HRZone
All Hands on Tech podcast: Josh Bersin on T-shaped careers and HR reinvention

In the sixth episode of HRZone’s All Hands on Tech podcast, we chat to globally renowned HR analyst Josh Bersin on the rise of a more generalist career model and why 2020 should be the year of reinvention for HR.

Joining our host Dr Max Blumberg for the final episode of HRZone’s podcast in 2019 is Josh Bersin, Founder and Dean of the Josh Bersin Academy.

Listen now...

Listen on Apple Listen on Spotify

 

As a leading voice in the HR tech industry, Bersin shares his story of his own personal career to shed light on why people would do well to rethink their approach to work. Referencing David Epstein’s book ‘Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World’, Bersin argues that choosing breadth of experience (the ‘T-shaped career’ ) over specialising in a domain will reap huge payoffs.

To read more on how HR should approach this T-Shaped career, read Bersin’s recent article on ‘The Full-Stack HR Professional’.

Max and Josh also discuss:

  • How consumer technology is spilling into the HR tech space

  • Why Bersin set up an academy for HR development

  • What HR professionals should be doing to make 2020 a success

You can listen to the conversation now on Soundcloud, Spotify or Apple.

Josh Bersin, Max Blumberg, Becky Norman
Josh Bersin
Founder and Dean
Josh Bersin Academy
Founder
Blumberg Partnership
Editor 
HRZone
 
Editor HRZone

Becky is Editor of HRZone and Trainingzone, global online communities of people working in the HR and L&D industries. Becky works closely with leading HR and L&D practitioners and decision makers to ensure the publications offer a rich source of real-world insight and fresh advice to their audience.

