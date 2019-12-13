All Hands on Tech podcast: Josh Bersin on T-shaped careers and HR reinvention
In the sixth episode of HRZone’s All Hands on Tech podcast, we chat to globally renowned HR analyst Josh Bersin on the rise of a more generalist career model and why 2020 should be the year of reinvention for HR.
Joining our host Dr Max Blumberg for the final episode of HRZone’s podcast in 2019 is Josh Bersin, Founder and Dean of the Josh Bersin Academy.
Listen now...
As a leading voice in the HR tech industry, Bersin shares his story of his own personal career to shed light on why people would do well to rethink their approach to work. Referencing David Epstein’s book ‘Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World’, Bersin argues that choosing breadth of experience (the ‘T-shaped career’ ) over specialising in a domain will reap huge payoffs.
