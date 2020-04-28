All Hands on Tech Podcast: Donald H Taylor on what’s hot in L&D
In this episode of HRZone's All Hands on Tech podcast, we chat to L&D expert Donald H Taylor about how the learning and development profession needs to embrace data and move out of its comfort zone in the year ahead.
Joining our host Dr Max Blumberg for this episode of HRZone’s All Hand on Tech podcast is Donald H Taylor, Chairman of the Learning and Performance Institute, who talks about the future direction of the L&D industry.
Becky is Editor of HRZone and Trainingzone, global online communities of people working in the HR and L&D industries. Becky works closely with leading HR and L&D practitioners and decision makers to ensure the publications offer a rich source of real-world insight and fresh advice to their audience.
