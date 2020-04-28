Becky Norman
Becky Norman
Editor HRZone
Share this content

The UK productivity problem – what can HR do?

Report
Sponsored
UK productivity problem
Tags:

All Hands on Tech Podcast: Donald H Taylor on what’s hot in L&D

In this episode of HRZone's All Hands on Tech podcast, we chat to L&D expert Donald H Taylor about how the learning and development profession needs to embrace data and move out of its comfort zone in the year ahead.

28th Apr 2020
Becky Norman
Becky Norman
Editor HRZone
Share this content
HRZone · Donald H Taylor on what's hot in L&D

Joining our host Dr Max Blumberg for this episode of HRZone’s All Hand on Tech podcast is Donald H Taylor, Chairman of the Learning and Performance Institute, who talks about the future direction of the L&D industry. 

Listen now...

Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple

 

With the 2020 results of his annual Global Sentiment Survey now released, Don gives us a flavour of some of the key takeaways and trends that have emerged from asking L&D professionals one question: ‘What should be hot in L&D in the year ahead?’

Don also talks about why L&D should be core to every business strategy, and offers useful insights to practitioners who are seeking to improve themselves and the profession.

Max and Don discuss:

  • Why data and learning analytics is a key area of focus for L&D this year

  • How L&D can bring itself closer to the key business players

  • The skills and capabilities practitioners need to work on to ensure they add value in the future

You can listen to the conversation now on Soundcloud, Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

Subscribe to be notified when the next HRZone All Hands on Tech podcast goes live.

Don Taylor Max Blumberg Becky Norman
Donald H Taylor
Chairman
Learning and Performance Institute		 Dr Max Blumberg
Founder
Blumberg Partnership		 Becky Norman
Editor 
HRZone

 

Tags:
Leave a comment
Becky Norman
Becky Norman
Editor HRZone

Becky is Editor of HRZone and Trainingzone, global online communities of people working in the HR and L&D industries. Becky works closely with leading HR and L&D practitioners and decision makers to ensure the publications offer a rich source of real-world insight and fresh advice to their audience.

HR and L&D professionals...

Read more from Becky Norman

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.