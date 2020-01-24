All Hand on Tech podcast: Rita Trehan on how to lead in 2020

To kick off our first episode in 2020, our host Dr Max Blumberg spoke with Rita Trehan, Founder and CEO of Dare Worldwide, about leading through transformation in uncertain times.

Listen now…

Having spent over 30 years in various CHRO and senior executive positions for fortune 200 companies, Rita has a wealth of knowledge and understanding of what makes a great leader today.

Rita and Max explore why traditional models of controlling leadership are not sustainable (they refer to an article Rita wrote in October about Boris Johnson’s style of leadership). If those at the top are not taking an inclusive approach, balancing profit with people and the planet, and paying close attention to their workplace culture they will struggle in the coming years, Rita believes.

Max and Rita also discuss…

The difficulties encountered by women in leadership positions

Which skills are essential for leaders and aspiring leaders to develop to succeed

Why HR leaders and CEOs need to focus their efforts on organisational readiness

You can listen to the conversation now on Soundcloud, Spotify and Stitcher.