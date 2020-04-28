All Hand on Tech Podcast: Donald H Taylor on what’s hot in L&D

Joining our host Dr Max Blumberg for this episode of HRZone’s All Hand on Tech podcast is Donald H Taylor, Chairman of the Learning and Performance Institute, who talks about the future direction of the L&D industry.

Listen now...

With the 2020 results of his annual Global Sentiment Survey now released, Don gives us a flavour of some of the key takeaways and trends that have emerged from asking L&D professionals one question: ‘What should be hot in L&D in the year ahead?’

Don also talks about why L&D should be core to every business strategy, and offers useful insights to practitioners who are seeking to improve themselves and the profession.

Max and Don discuss:

Why data and learning analytics is a key area of focus for L&D this year

How L&D can bring itself closer to the key business players

The skills and capabilities practitioners need to work on to ensure they add value in the future

You can listen to the conversation now on Soundcloud, Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.